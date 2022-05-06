Sachem Capital prices notes offering
May 06, 2022 9:37 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) has priced its offering of $27.5M of aggregate principal amount of unsecured, unsubordinated notes maturing on June 30, 2027.
- Interest on the notes will accrue at the annual rate of 7.125% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears. The notes may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the company’s option on or after May 11, 2024.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $4.125M of the notes.
- Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$26.3M. The issuance will close on May 11, 2022.
- The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "SCCF" and begin trading around May 12, 2022.