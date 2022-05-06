Joint stock slumps 49% as 'disappointing Q1' brings flurry of downgrades

Joint's (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock fell premarket May 6 following downgrades at Craig-Hallum and B. Riley after the company's Q1 results a day ago.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin downgraded Joint to Hold from Buy with a price target of $30, down from $90. noting a disappointing Q1 report with top and bottom line misses along with the company lowering FY22 guidance.

Hamblin believes traffic trends have fallen as consumers have pulled back on spending with fewer visits to retail centers.

Meanwhile, B. Riley downgraded Joint to Neutral from Buy and lowered its price target to to $31 from $88, while adding that the company now exits its "25 for '22" list.

Riley noted that the company's sales/AEBITDA came below its expectations; the Comps were +15.0%, below the firm's estimate of +17.0%.

Joint's Q1 revenue grew ~28% Y/Y to $22.44M but Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.8M, compared to $3.5M in Q1 2021. The company also saw a net loss of -$206K, compared to net income of $2.31M in Q1 2021.

On May 5, Joint also lowered its FY22 revenue outlook to be in the range of $98M to $102M, compared to prior estimate range of $102M to $106M, provided in February during Q4 results. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $102.99M.

Riley added that the company lowered guidance for FY22 and the firm was lowering its estimates. The firm's price target decrease reflects deceleration of KPIs, and broader multiple contraction.

Joint's President and CEO Peter Holt said in the May 5 release, "While increasing labor costs and higher turnover impacted the entire system’s bottom line, the pace of our corporate clinic revenue growth was also impacted by the increasing magnitude and speed of the expansion of our corporate portfolio."

Riley noted that it would be looking for clarity on causality of recent deceleration in various metrics, especially the performance of corporate clinics and new patient conversion.

The firm added that it will await effective remedies and re-acceleration.