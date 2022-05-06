Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are falling around 7% in Friday morning trading, erasing all gains experienced after its stronger-than-expected Q1 results late Thursday.

The real estate platform is expecting revenue of $4.1B-4.3B in the second quarter, representing 250% growth at the midpoint and compares with $5.2B in Q1.

Amid rising interest rates and bad home buying affordability conditions, management is anticipating "that the housing industry may begin to experience a slowing in HPA and transaction volumes beyond what's normal from seasonal trends, beginning in the second half of this year, the pace of which should be gradual and consistent with the typical slowdown," CFO Carrie Wheeler said during the Q1 earnings call. But "there's a reasonable chance that housing is going to continue to be stronger for longer."

Still, "the combination of very healthy margins driven by structural price and cost improvements, and our short duration sale-ready inventory makes navigating market turbulence very manageable," said CEO Eric Wu. Meanwhile, the company's EBITDA margin of -6.4% on a trailing twelve-month basis is much weaker when compared with the Sector Median at nearly +54%.

Note that SA's Quant Rating in April had screened OPEN stock at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared with peers.

