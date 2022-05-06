Qurate Retail stock drops to 2-year low on Q1 earnings miss
May 06, 2022
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock tumbled to its lowest in over 2 years on Friday after the company reported Q1 results that missed Street view.
- Q1 adj. EPS was $0.15 vs. $0.48 in Q1 2021, hurt by deleverage of fulfillment and operating costs, $80M write-down of inventory remaining at QRTEA's Rocky Mount fulfillment center, and $2M of other costs related to the fire at the facility.
- QRTEA saw higher warehouse and logistics costs during Q1 due to the fire and expects these increased costs to continue during 2022.
- Revenue fell 13.8% Y/Y to $2.88B, with e-commerce revenue down 14% at $1.8B.
- Revenue from QRTEA's biggest segment QxH declined 13% due to a 12% decrease in units shipped amid supply chain constraints, product scarcity for home and electronics items, as well as weakened consumer sentiment.
- QVC International's revenue fell 13% due to a 6% drop in units shipped, supply chain constraints, product scarcity and weakened consumer sentiment. The Ukraine war particularly affected its European markets.
- Zulily revenue dropped 38% on product scarcity, supply chain constraints and marketing inefficiencies.
- "... heightened inflationary pressure and the situation in Ukraine led to depressed consumer sentiment, and we experienced a larger-than-expected operational disruption related to the fire at the Rocky Mount fulfillment center," said QRTEA CEO David Rawlinson.
- QRTEA stock declined ~59% YTD.