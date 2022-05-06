Natural gas crossed $9.00 while nobody was looking
May 06, 2022 9:53 AM ETNatural Gas Futures (NG1:COM), UNGAR, CHK, EQT, PXD, CTRA, SHEL, BP, LPI, MRO, APA, COPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Natural gas (NG1:COM) for June delivery brushed up against $9.00 Friday morning; however, as equities collapsed Thursday, natural gas for December delivery reached $9.14.
- A perfect storm that lifted prices to $8.00 earlier in the week, shows no sign of abating.
- Demand for gas is not particularly price sensitive, and a historic rally in coal price means there's little flexibility to substitute thermal coal into the power stack, suggesting that US natural gas supply growth will be required to lower prices, and US supply growth has not responded to higher prices:
- This week, several E&Ps reported, many lifted capital spending, including Conoco (COP), Laredo (LPI) and Marathon (MRO); however, none of the capex increases led to increased production guidance.
- Other reports this week from BP (BP), Shell (SHEL), and Coterra (CTRA), flagged falling Q2 oil and gas production.
- Pioneer (PXD) reported Wednesday, with CEO Sheffield saying estimates for 2022 US oil production growth need to be reduced, a phenomena that would lead to a de facto reduction in associated gas production estimates as well.
- Price sensitivity cuts both ways, while an under supplied market could see prices rise much higher, an over-supplied market could see prices fall dramatically, with little or no incremental demand creation.
- However, with prices rallying, natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) producers like EQT (EQT), Chesapeake (CHK) and Antero (AR) are well positioned to benefit ahead of Q2 results this summer.