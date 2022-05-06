NRG Energy swings to big Q1 profit from year-ago winter storm losses

May 06, 2022 9:59 AM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +3.4% in early trading Friday, making it one of the top three gainers on the S&P 500, after Q1 net earnings swung to a $1.73B profit from an $82M loss in the year-earlier quarter, and cash from operating activities swung to $1.68B from a year-earlier $917M decline.

The company attributed the turnaround to increased mark-to-market gains on economic hedge positions in 2022 due to significant increases in natural gas prices and power prices as compared to prior-year losses related to Winter Storm Uri.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA excluding the prior-year's $967M loss due to Uri fell 10% Y/Y to $509M.

For the full year, NRG (NRG) expects net income of $480M-$780M, adjusted EBITDA of $1.95B-$2.25B, and adjusted cash flow from operations of $1.38B-$1.68B.

NRG Energy's (NRG) price return shows a 9% YTD decline but an 11% gain during the past year.

