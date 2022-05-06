DoorDash is falling because premium multiples are being wadded up across Wall Street

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) peeled off 10.96% in early trading on Friday to reverse an initial post-earnings rally after the company reported sales and EBITDA above expectations.

Analysts have cut their price targets on DASH in reaction to multiple compression that has swept over the tech and online retail sectors. Mizuho note that it dropped its EV/EBITDA multiple on DASH to 16X from 25X with the industry multiple going to 14X from 23X. That led to a price target cut to $100 from $150.

UBS kept a Neutral rating and clipped its price target to $94 from $118. The firm warned that the DASH strategy of reinvesting core profits into new verticals could mute near term margins in a tap that is more interested in profits than growth.

Other price target cuts were in from Susquehanna (to $100 from $145), Barclays (to $80 from $145) and Wells Fargo (to $140 from $170).

Despite its PT cut on DoorDash (DASH), Wells Fargo stayed positive on the long-term upside and kept an Overweight rating in place.

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald: "We see lots of runway, with new growth vectors from new categories, Intl growth, expanding platform services, and advertising. DASH continues to focus on selection, quality, affordability, and the consumers' enduring demand for convenience, as it extracts inefficiencies from the network (benefiting both customers and Dashers)."

Dig into the DoorDash earnings call transcript.