Bill.com stock plunges 25% as Q3 net loss 'much lower than we expected'
May 06, 2022 10:24 AM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares have tumbled as much as 25% in Friday morning trading as its net loss in Q3 was "much lower than we expected," CEO and Chairman Rene Lacerte said during the Q3 earnings call.
- Meanwhile, it sees adjusted net loss of $35.9M-34.9M in 2022 compared with a loss of $47.2M-44.2M in the prior view.
- The company is also expecting revenue of $624.0M-625.0M vs. $597.0-600.0M in the previous forecast.
- Net loss of $86.72M in Q3 compared with -$26.73M in Q3 a year ago.
- Adjusted gross margin of 84.6% in Q3 vs. 76.9% in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 revenue of $166.9M surpassed the average analyst estimate of $182.79M and soared from $59.74M in the year-ago period.
- Operating expenses were $212.8M in Q3, up from $59.6M in Q3 2021.
- Q3 free cash flow of $22.77M jumped from a loss of $5.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- In the beginning of April, Wells Fargo reinstated Bill.com at Overweight.