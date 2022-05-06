Will Viatris Q1 results bring earnings surprise
May 06, 2022 10:29 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VTRS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- The company's stock fell -24.3% on Feb. 28, the day it reported its Q4 results. The company had missed revenue estimates and forecast full year revenue below estimates.
- The company expects total revenues in the range of $17.0B to $17.5B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year 2022 is $17.23B.
- In Feb, the company announced a deal with India-based Biocon Biologics under which Viatris will sell its biosimilar assets before the second half of the year in return for ~13% equity stake in the acquirer apart from $2B in upfront cash and $335M of additional payments.
- The U.S. FDA in mid-March approved VRTS' generic for Symbicort, a respiratory disease therapy marketed by AstraZeneca.
- The generic drugmaker also won Tecfidera patent battle as court denied Biogen’s petition.
- The stock is down 30.5% YTD.
