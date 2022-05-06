Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is dipping 3.4% in Friday morning trading, after dropping as much as 7.3%, once investors and analysts have had a chance to digest the fintech's earnings and outlook released after Thursday's close.

Truist trimmed its price target on Block (SQ) to $165 from $220 and BTIG cut its PT to $175 from $230. Both analysts rate the stock a Buy. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffery cites rising equity risk premiums for the cut, while BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cites "investors' unwillingness to pay fuller multiples for growth stories."

The Q1 results demonstrated that Block's (SQ) Cash App and Square seller ecosystems "remain relevant to their users and that international markets could provide the avenue through which it could generate sustained growth in the quarters ahead," Palmer wrote in a note to clients.

From the earnings call, he notes that Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja isn't yet seeing overall consumer spending deteriorate. That's even as inflation has increased.

Evercore ISI analyst David Togut, with an Outperform rating on the stock, notes that Block's (SQ) gross profit missed consensus due on weakness in Afterpay and Square. Still, the results "demonstrated strength across two of its most important initiatives highlighted by 47% mid-market seller gross profit growth, while international seller gross profit growth almost doubled Y/Y.

Meanwhile, Square gross payment volume grew 29% Y/Y in April and 24% on a three-year CAGR, accelerating from 22% three-year CAGR in Q1 2022. Cash App gross profit growth appears "poised to reaccelerate" after it laps an unusually strong year-ago comparisons.

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele is encouraged by the company's reduction of its 2022 operating expense guidance to $2.1B, down $200M. That's likely to fuel higher adjusted EBITDA in both 2022 and 2023. He rates the stock Outperform.

Mizuho Securities USA analyst Dan Dolev, with a Buy rating on Block (SQ), said better-than-expected Cash App gross profit and upbeat April trends for Square GPV "should help reenergize momentum at SQ. Afterpay was not much to write home about — it was neither strong nor weak."

Block (SQ) stock initially rose in Thursday after-hours trading when the company indicated that its Square GPV growth accelerated in April even as Q1 earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates.