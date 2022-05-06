Jounce upgraded to Strong Buy at Raymond James after pipeline updates

May 06, 2022 10:30 AM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Raymond James analysts have raised their rating on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Strong Buy from Outperform after the clinical-stage biotech reported its 1Q 2022 earnings, in which the management highlighted the progress in its pipeline.
  • The analysts led by Steven Seedhouse argues that the company’s top priority asset, JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody undergoing studies for patients with a certain type of tumor, will drive further upside for the stock.
  • Outlining reasons for their thesis, the team points to the company’s INNATE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for JTX-8064 which has already met the pre-specified criteria for the first two combination cohorts, as announced by the management on Thursday.
  • In addition, they note that Jounce (JNCE) is ahead of a “major” catalyst in 2H 2022 when it plans to report INNATE clinical data, likely to consist of at least 60 Phase 2 patients and 31 dose-escalation patients.
  • The price target raised to $20 from $15 per share indicates more than fourfold rise from the last close.
  • Jounce (JNCE) commands a Buy rating and a $16.29 per share target on Wall Street currently.
