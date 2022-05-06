Cognex plummets 7% despite beating Q1 estimates
May 06, 2022 10:30 AM ETCGNXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cognex (CGNX -7.1%) plunges despite Q1 revenues were the second highest of any quarter in the Co.’s 41-year history and operating margin was above 30% long-term target.
- Growth came from multiple end markets on both a Y/Y and sequential basis, including a notable contribution by customers in logistics.
- In addition, improved supply conditions and delivery times on Cognex products in Q1 helped the company ship a considerable level of orders that were in backlog at the end of 2021.
- Gross margin was 72% for both Q1-22 and Q4-21 compared with 77% for Q1-21 due to higher prices Cognex has been paying to purchase components and other inventory that are in short supply.
- Cognex’s financial position as of April 3, 2022 continued to be strong, with $794M in cash and investments and no debt.
- In addition, the company spent $130M to repurchase its common stock and paid $11M in dividends to shareholders.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: Cognex expects revenue in Q2-22 will be between $265-$285M. On a sequential basis, the company believes that higher revenue from the consumer electronics industry will be offset by the timing of large projects in logistics and slower spending trends in the broader factory automation market.
- For all of 2022, Cognex expects that annual revenue from both consumer electronics and logistics will grow over 2021.
- Gross margin for Q2-22 is expected to be in the low-70% range, and below the company’s mid-70% long-term target due to higher supply chain costs.
