Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares hit an all-time low, sliding up to 25% on Friday as several analysts cut their price target on the stock following the firm's Q1 earnings release yesterday.

Deutsche Bank cut its PT from $63 to $28, stating that "the results had some bright spots, but many areas to watch. Cloud revenue growth was disappointing."

Meanwhile, UBS said that "the growth came in at the low end of expectations and won't be enough to serve as a meaningful catalyst given decelerating metrics and the current (extremely cautious) investor sentiment." It lowered PT on the stock from $45 to $41 while keeping a buy rating.

Citi, which has neutral rating and PT of $30, said that "while the results weren't soft, they lacked an inflection to diminish concerns around slowing growth and lack of margin expansion."

The data streaming platform generated adj. EPS of -$0.19 on revenue of $126M that grew 64% Y/Y. Both metrics topped Wall Street estimates.

The company even raised its full year 2022 guidance, with revenue seen at $554M-$560M in-line with $558.82M consensus (prior guidance: $538-$546M) and non-GAAP net loss per share between -$0.79 and -$0.73 vs. -$0.76 consensus (prior guidance: -$0.82 to -$0.74).

For Q2, it expects total revenue in the range of $130-$132M vs. $131.79M consensus and non-GAAP net loss per share between -$0.21 and -$0.19 vs. -$0.20 consensus.