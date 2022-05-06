ChemoCentryx surges 15% despite top and bottom lines quarterly misses

May 06, 2022 11:50 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) are trading 15% higher on Friday despite Q1 2022 results released after the closing bell Thursday that missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Today's upside could be because net sales of ~$5.4M in the quarter were five times higher compared to Q4 2021 (The company did not record any sales in the year-ago period.)
  • Tavneos (avacopan), the company's sole marketed product, is an adjunctive treatment for with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis.
  • Net loss in the quarter widened 30% to $38.6M (-$0.55 per basic and diluted share) compared to Q1 2021.
  • Revenue of $5.5M, a 47% year-over-year decline, was due a major loss in collaboration and license revenue.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$371.8M in cash.
  • Following the earnings release, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained his strong buy rating but lowered his price target to $106 from $110 (~578% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners views ChemoCentryx (CCXI) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.