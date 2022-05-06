ChemoCentryx surges 15% despite top and bottom lines quarterly misses
May 06, 2022 11:50 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) are trading 15% higher on Friday despite Q1 2022 results released after the closing bell Thursday that missed on the top and bottom lines.
- Today's upside could be because net sales of ~$5.4M in the quarter were five times higher compared to Q4 2021 (The company did not record any sales in the year-ago period.)
- Tavneos (avacopan), the company's sole marketed product, is an adjunctive treatment for with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis.
- Net loss in the quarter widened 30% to $38.6M (-$0.55 per basic and diluted share) compared to Q1 2021.
- Revenue of $5.5M, a 47% year-over-year decline, was due a major loss in collaboration and license revenue.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$371.8M in cash.
- Following the earnings release, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained his strong buy rating but lowered his price target to $106 from $110 (~578% upside based on Thursday's close).
