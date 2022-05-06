Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock fell May 6 despite its Q1 results beat analysts' estimates a day ago.

Q1 revenue rose +7.41% Y/Y to $28.23M. The company said the increase was mainly due to a an increase of $1M related to its collaboration with Novartis, an increase of $0.7M due to a partnership with Biogen, and an increase of $0.4M linked to its collaboration with Sanofi.

Net loss narrowed to -$44M, compared to -$45.94M in Q1 2021.

Sangamo noted that its partner Pfizer intends to restart a phase 3 trial, dubbed AFFINE, of its gene therapy giroctocogene fitelparvovec to treat hemophilia A, in Q3 after the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the study. Pfizer had said that currently a voluntary pause remains in place until all necessary conditions are met, including approval of updated trial protocols by regulatory authorities. The planned data readout is estimated in H2 of 2023.

Total operating expenses amounted to $73.49M, compared to $72.58M in Q1 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and marketable securities were $400.3M, compared to $464.7M as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook: The company reiterated its FY22 guidance.

On a GAAP basis, Sangamo continues to expect total operating expenses in the range of ~$320M to $350M in 2022, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of ~$40M, in the range of ~$280M to $310M in 2022.