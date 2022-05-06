Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) first-quarter earnings were strengthened increased profitability in its Industrials and Infrastructure Services business segments.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU +1.9%) are rising in Friday morning trading.

"We also completed the creation of our paired corporate entity, BBUC, which should support growth of our ownership base," said CEO Cyrus Madon. "Our focus is on closing our announced acquisitions, progressing the monetization of our interest in Westinghouse and accelerating initiatives to surface meaningful value for our business.”

Meanwhile, its Industrials unit has booked adjusted EBITDA of $217M in Q1 compared with $172M in Q1 2021, driven by contributions of new acquisitions.

Infrastructure Services adjusted EBITDA of $208M in Q1 gained from $136M in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher volumes and increased activity levels in nuclear technology services, as well as improved contribution from offshore oil services.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $506M at March 31 vs. $387M at March 31, 2021.

Total revenues of $13.5B rose from $9.83B in Q1 a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Brookfield Business Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share.