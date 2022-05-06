Here's how long bear markets tend to last

There have been 19 bear markets in past 140 years and many stocks are already in that territory, BofA Securities says.

In the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ), 77% of its components are already down more than 20%, the traditional bear market definition.

The "good news is that bear markets are quicker than bull markets," strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in BofA's weekly "Flow Show" note Friday.

The average bear market duration is 289 days and the average decline is 37.3% (see chart at bottom).

Past performance is no indicator of future performance, "but if it were, today's bear market ends Oct 19th '22 with S&P500 (SP500) (SPY) at 3000, Nasdaq at 10000," Hartnett said.

The lead indicators of bear market were a trough in yields and the U.S. dollar and a peak in emerging market, crypto and speculative tech like biotech in Q1 2021, Hartnett added.

Only once "yields & US$ peak, and floor in EM, crypto, speculative tech follow, should risk be added, first and foremost in corporate bonds – we are not there yet (and note speculative tech will remain in bear market for next 2 years, a floor does not = new bull market)." he added.