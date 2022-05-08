Zynga Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $730.08M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZNGA has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.