Prospect Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.87M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PSEC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.