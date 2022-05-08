Upstart Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+140.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.13M (+147.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UPST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
