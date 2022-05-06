Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) unveiled plans Friday to jointly develop a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center in Texas with Humble Midstream LLC; financial details are not provided.

The companies said they plan to develop a utility scale ultra-low carbon production facility, capable of supplying both low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia to meet growing global and domestic demand.

Enbridge (ENB) said as much as 95% of the carbon dioxide generated in the production process will be sequestered in carbon-capture infrastructure, including facilities it owns and operates.

The partners said they are already in discussion with several potential offtake customers.

Enbridge (ENB) earlier reported a Q1 profit increase and reaffirmed guidance for the full year.