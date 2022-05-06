Cathie Wood’s ARKK falls 12% in two days, hits 2-year trading low

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) trades lower in Friday's early trading and has capsized to a new two-year trading low. The fund, which is focused on disruption and innovation names, is now closer to its COVID-19 trading low than to its 2022 opening year price.

ARKK has now fallen 51.8% in 2022 and 70% from its record trading high. Moreover, with the losses accumulated during Thursday's session and Friday's early action, the exchange traded fund has collapsed 12% since Wednesday's close. At one point had lost as much as 16.1% in less than two full trading sessions.

Wood’s ARKK is particularly sensitive to the recent general market sell-off, as investors appear to be purging themselves of high valuation names. The change in attitude has come as a higher interest rate environment is seen as unfavorable for unprofitable tech and growth stocks -- the kinds of names ARKK is famous for holding.

All 35 of ARKK's holdings are down double digits in 2022. Year-to-date, Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is the fund's best performer, down 12% since the end of 2021. The stock represents the ETF's 20th largest holding, with a weighting of 1.71%

Meanwhile, TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) is ARKK's worst performing position, as the stock is -74.3% in 2022. TSP represents ARKK’s 29th most significant holding with a weighting of 0.99%.

Additionally, 23 of the 35 holdings or 65% of the stock portfolio of ARKK trades lower than 50% in 2022.

See a larger drawn out ARKK chart showing the key levels discussed above:

In related ARKK news, Wood and Tesla boss Elon Musk share similar visions when it comes to actively managed funds, with both recently speaking out in favor of the investment vehicles.