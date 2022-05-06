Icahn Enterprises Q1 sales increase partly offset by lower investment gains

May 06, 2022 11:07 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

The New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) stock is rising 2.1% in Friday morning trading after the investment firm's Q1 results strengthened from a year ago and earnings beat the consensus estimate. Its increase in net sales was partly offset by a decline in net investment gains.
  • Q1 total revenue of $4.08B increased from $3.38B in the year-ago quarter. Net sales of $2.97B rose from $2.22B.
  • Net gain from investment activities was $939M, down from $1.01B in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Q1 expenses of $3.10B increased from $2.77B; costs of goods sold rose to $2.54B from $2.14B.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP jumped to $616M from $435M in Q1 2021.
  • Indicative net asset value of $6.23B at March 31, 2022 rose from $5.12B at Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Icahn Enterprises (IEP) also declared a $2.00 per share dividend, in line with its previous one.
  • Earlier, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.93, revenue of $2.97 beats by $690M
