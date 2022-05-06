HomeServe gains on report of additional takeover interest

May 06, 2022 11:10 AM ETHomeServe plc (HMSVY), HMSVF, BAM, BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

HomeServe Volkswagen van. HomeServe PLC is a home emergency repairs business based in the United Kingdom.

Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HomeServe Plc (OTC:HMSVYrose 2.9% in UK trading on a report that it may have received additional takeover interest apart from Brookfield.
  • In March, one of Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) private infrastructure funds said it's considering a possible offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVY), the U.K. provider of home repair services, according to a regulatory filing at the time.
  • There's now speculation that another party may have also shown interest in an offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVY), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The other party could be BlackStone (NYSE:BX).
