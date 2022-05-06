HomeServe gains on report of additional takeover interest
- HomeServe Plc (OTC:HMSVY) rose 2.9% in UK trading on a report that it may have received additional takeover interest apart from Brookfield.
- In March, one of Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) private infrastructure funds said it's considering a possible offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVY), the U.K. provider of home repair services, according to a regulatory filing at the time.
- There's now speculation that another party may have also shown interest in an offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVY), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The other party could be BlackStone (NYSE:BX).
