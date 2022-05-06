Simon Property expected to beat FFO, revenue estimates again
May 06, 2022 11:10 AM ET Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)
- Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) Q1 consensus FFO estimate is $2.74 (vs. $2.48 in year-ago quarter) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.24B (flat y/y).
- The real estate investment trust is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on May 9 after market close.
- In the last quarter, FFO beat estimates by $0.21.
- Over the last 1 year, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward and downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 3 downward revisions.
- Analysts have largely given SPG stocks a buy rating.
- The company declared $1.65/share quarterly dividend in Feb., and dividend increases are expected.
- Simon Property, along with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), has reportedly offered to buy the department store chain Kohl's (KSS) valued at more than $8.6B.