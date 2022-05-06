Simon Property expected to beat FFO, revenue estimates again

Indianapolis: Circa March 2019: Simon Property Group World Headquarters. SPG is a Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/REIT' title='ALPS Active REIT ETF'>REIT</a>) I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) Q1 consensus FFO estimate is $2.74 (vs. $2.48 in year-ago quarter) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.24B (flat y/y).
  • The real estate investment trust is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on May 9 after market close.
  • In the last quarter, FFO beat estimates by $0.21.
  • Over the last 1 year, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward and downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 3 downward revisions.
  • Analysts have largely given SPG stocks a buy rating.
  • The company declared $1.65/share quarterly dividend in Feb., and dividend increases are expected.
  • Simon Property, along with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), has reportedly offered to buy the department store chain Kohl's (KSS) valued at more than $8.6B.
