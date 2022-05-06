Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares have reached a 52-week low on Friday even after the maker of liquid biopsy-based cancer tests reported better than expected earnings for the first time in seven quarters with its 1Q 2022 financials.

Commenting on the earnings release, Citi analysts led by Patrick Donnelly lowered the price target for the stock to $100 from $120 per share, noting a delay for ECLIPSE data readout to September/October from mid-2022.

The ECLIPSE study is designed to evaluate the company’s Guardant SHIELD cancer screening test in detecting colorectal cancer in average-risk adults. “We continue to view the ECLIPSE data readout as the largest catalyst for the stock,” the team wrote as they reiterated the Buy rating on the stock.

In terms of financials, Guardant Health (GH) reported $96.1M revenue for the period with ~22% YoY growth. The precision oncology revenue rose ~32% YoY as tests sold to clinical customers and biopharmaceutical customers jumped ~47% YoY and ~45% YoY to 27.1K and 5.1K, respectively.

“We delivered strong clinical volume growth this quarter and I am proud of our team’s work to establish Guardant as the leader in liquid biopsy through our high-performance testing portfolio and excellent customer service,” noted Chief Executive Helmy Eltoukhy.

Meanwhile, the gross margin improved to 67% from 64% in the prior-year period. However, the net loss expanded ~12% YoY to $123.2M as operating expenses climbed ~19% YoY to $187.5M. The cash and equivalents at the end of the period stood at $573.6M, indicating ~17% rise from 2021-year end.

For 2022, Guardant Health (GH) reiterated its previously issued guidance of $460M – $470M revenue indicating 23% – 26% YoY growth, slower than the ~30% YoY topline growth the company reported for 2021.

This article was updated to add Citi remarks.