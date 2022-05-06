Beleaguered Coupang (NYSE:CPNG +6.6%) shareholders are enjoying a rebound on Friday as it gains a bull on Wall Street.

Shares of the South Korean eCommerce company surged over 8% at highs on Friday after J.P. Morgan analyst Stanley Yang termed the steep sell-off as of late overdone and advised buying at the present discount.

“Investor concerns remain on rapid deceleration in domestic eCommerce growth, potential market growth contraction on reopening, global eCommerce peers’ valuation de-rating, and ongoing stock overhang issue (Softbank),” Yang wrote, acknowledging the well-founded rationale for recent declines. “Nevertheless, we believe the risk/return has turned more favorable.”

In short, Yang admitted that there are numerous headwinds that should have taken the stock down thus far in 2022. However, the 60% drop year to date, bookended by an over 30% slide in April and a double-digit drop on Thursday, is simply overdone in his estimation.

Yang added that margins are likely entering a turnaround cycle as logistics improve and competition normalizes, while the company is likely to gain market share moving forward. Additionally, he expects that the Seoul-based firm could surprise to the upside in its May 11 earnings release.

As a result, Yang moved off the sidelines and took his rating on share to “Overweight” from “Neutral.” He set his price target at $17 per share, suggesting over 30% upside from Friday’s opening price.

