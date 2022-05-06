Teradata trades low after price target lowered at Craig-Hallum despite Q1 earnings beat
May 06, 2022 11:28 AM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares have been trading lower 10% in day's trading after it saw a price target lowered to $57 from $65, maintaining its Buy rating at Craig-Hallum.
- Analyst Chad Bennett says that, Russia and FX impacts aside, Teradata had a solid Q1 and guidance; he continues to like the set up and believes strong free cash flow generation and aggressive share repurchases provide support for the stock.
- Teradata saw a 1% growth in total revenue to $496M with surge of 69% in Public cloud ARR to $209M; Q1 recurring revenue of $386M (+4%) and forms 78% of total revenue.
- Q1 cash from operations stood at $151M and free cash flow of $150M.
- With the company stopping operations in Russia, the company is expected to see a negative impact to total ARR of $55M, total revenue of $60M and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.29. The revised elements below also include the negative impact from an expected 3.5% to 4.0% foreign currency headwind.
- FY22 Constant Currency outlook: Total ARR is now projected to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range Y/Y, constant currency basis, total ARR is anticipated to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range.
- Total recurring revenue is now anticipated to decline in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y, constant currency basis, total recurring revenue is projected to be flat to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range.
- Total revenue is now expected to decline in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range Y/Y, on constant currency total revenue is anticipated to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range.
- GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.55 versus the range of $0.75 to $0.85 earlier provided; non-GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 versus the range of $1.82 to $1.92 earlier reported.
- In its Quant rating, Teradata has a positive rating in profitability; in the past 1-month trading, the stock has lost 24.2% taking it to its 52-week low levels.