Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is bucking another rough market day, up 4.8% after topping profit expectations in its first-quarter earnings following some record fiber broadband subscriber growth.

Revenues fell 13.7% to $1.45 billion, largely as expected; growth in consumer fiber broadband was offset by drops in subsidy, video, voice, and wholesale. Revenue took a particular hit from the expiration of CAF II funding at the end of the fourth quarter, the company notes.

Excluding subsidy revenue, consolidated revenue fell 5.9% year-over-year, consistent with the decline seen in Q4.

Operating income was $121 million, down from a prior-year $259 million.

Meanwhile, with significantly lower income tax expense, net income actually bumped up to $65 million from a year-ago $60 million.

Capital expenditures rose to $447 million from $384 million as fiber expansion accelerated.

On that front, consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 52,000 marked the 11th consecutive quarter of positive adds - and at 11%, it was a four-fold increase over the growth in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer fiber broadband churn improved as well, to 1.19% from 1.41%. And consumer fiber broadband average revenue per user rose 2.3% to $62.10.

Business fiber broadband churn improved to 1.24% from 1.32%, and ARPU there rose 4.2% to $105.60.

Net cash from operations was $528 million. At quarter-end, Frontier had total liquidity of $2.7 billion (which included $0.5 billion of borrowing capacity on revolving credit). Net leverage ratio for the trailing four quarters was about 2.5x, and there are no long-term debt maturities before 2027.

In March, Seeking Alpha contributor Matthew Smith rated the stock a Buy, saying a new management team "appears to have a sustainable growth plan in place and has already reinvigorated the brand."