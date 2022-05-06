Frontier Communications jumps after profits beat on broadband growth

May 06, 2022 11:21 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

optical fiber for very high speed internet

gabort71/iStock via Getty Images

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is bucking another rough market day, up 4.8% after topping profit expectations in its first-quarter earnings following some record fiber broadband subscriber growth.

Revenues fell 13.7% to $1.45 billion, largely as expected; growth in consumer fiber broadband was offset by drops in subsidy, video, voice, and wholesale. Revenue took a particular hit from the expiration of CAF II funding at the end of the fourth quarter, the company notes.

Excluding subsidy revenue, consolidated revenue fell 5.9% year-over-year, consistent with the decline seen in Q4.

Operating income was $121 million, down from a prior-year $259 million.

Meanwhile, with significantly lower income tax expense, net income actually bumped up to $65 million from a year-ago $60 million.

Capital expenditures rose to $447 million from $384 million as fiber expansion accelerated.

On that front, consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 52,000 marked the 11th consecutive quarter of positive adds - and at 11%, it was a four-fold increase over the growth in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer fiber broadband churn improved as well, to 1.19% from 1.41%. And consumer fiber broadband average revenue per user rose 2.3% to $62.10.

Business fiber broadband churn improved to 1.24% from 1.32%, and ARPU there rose 4.2% to $105.60.

Net cash from operations was $528 million. At quarter-end, Frontier had total liquidity of $2.7 billion (which included $0.5 billion of borrowing capacity on revolving credit). Net leverage ratio for the trailing four quarters was about 2.5x, and there are no long-term debt maturities before 2027.

In March, Seeking Alpha contributor Matthew Smith rated the stock a Buy, saying a new management team "appears to have a sustainable growth plan in place and has already reinvigorated the brand."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.