Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 9%, Friday, after the company set lower-end of the guidance range below the consensus estimate.

In Q1 2022 earnings report, Kratos said it expects second quarter's revenue between $205-$215M vs. consensus of $212.19M. For full-year, revenue guidance range is tuned to $880-$920M vs. consensus of $897.44M.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $11-$14M for Q2 and $85-$89M for FY2022. Free Cash Flow Use for the full-year to be from -$30 to -$40M.

The soft guidance reflects the challenging business environment where Kratos points out to increased costs of certain raw materials, capacity issue and lack of skilled workforce to negatively impact its Q2 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by ~$15-$17M and $2-$4M, respectively. Full year revenue sees $34-$38M impact.

Results Highlights: Q1 Revenue of $196.2M (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.49M. The increased revenues include the contribution of about $14.7M from the recently acquired Cosmic AES and CTT, offset by a reduction of $8.3M in the company's Training Solutions business, report.

The defense company further explained revenue got adversely impacted by the extended 6 month continuing resolution authorization, which was not resolved until the end of March 2022, in addition of increased supply chain disruptions, and COVID.

By segment: Kratos’ Unmanned Systems revenue $52.6M (vs. $55.9M); Kratos’ Government Solutions revenue $143.6M (vs. $138.3M); and Kratos’ Space, Satellite and Cyber revenue $72.5M (vs. $58.5M).

Group's Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8M vs. $18.1M a year ago.

Operating Loss was $1.2M.

Kratos reported consolidated bookings of $198.2M and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 to 1.0.For full-year, consolidated bookings were $873.3M and a book-to-bill ratio 1.1 to 1.0.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.

The company's backlog at March 27, 2022 was comprised of funded backlog of $685.7M and unfunded backlog of $296.4M.

"We are currently producing approximately 150 jet drone aircraft of various types annually and are ready and able to immediately step up when the customer requires," said President and CEO Eric DeMarco.

"The 2022 budget includes funding for Kratos' Rocket Systems business, including for its new ZUS affordable launch system," added DeMarco while discussing 2022 budget highlights in Q1 earnings conference call.

