T2 Biosystems stock falls 17% as Q1 net loss widens Y/Y
May 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock fell May 6, a day after it reported its Q1 results.
- Q1 revenue rose +4% Y/Y to $7.23M.
- The company said product revenue declined 17% Y/Y to 3.84M, mainly due to decreased COVID-19 test sales. Meanwhile, contribution revenue grew +47% Y/Y to $3.39M.
- Net loss widened to -$16.5M, compared to -$10.66M in Q1 2021.
- Operating expenses (research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses) were $15.9M, rising $5M compared to the prior year period.
- As of March 31, 2022 cash and marketable securities were $20.5M.
- Outlook:
- T2 Biosystems (TTOO) said it continues to expect full year 2022 total revenue to be between $28M and $31M, including product revenue range of $16M to $17M and research contribution revenue of $12M to $14M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $29.67M.
- The company continues to expect to close 60 to 70 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2022 and COVID-19 revenue to decrease from $9.5M to $3.5M.
- Separately, the company said on May 5 that it received a notice from Nasdaq for failing to comply with the exchange's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.