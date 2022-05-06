T2 Biosystems stock falls 17% as Q1 net loss widens Y/Y

May 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock fell May 6, a day after it reported its Q1 results.
  • Q1 revenue rose +4% Y/Y to $7.23M.
  • The company said product revenue declined 17% Y/Y to 3.84M, mainly due to decreased COVID-19 test sales. Meanwhile, contribution revenue grew +47% Y/Y to $3.39M.
  • Net loss widened to -$16.5M, compared to -$10.66M in Q1 2021.
  • Operating expenses (research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses) were $15.9M, rising $5M compared to the prior year period.
  • As of March 31, 2022 cash and marketable securities were $20.5M.
  • Outlook:
  • T2 Biosystems (TTOO) said it continues to expect full year 2022 total revenue to be between $28M and $31M, including product revenue range of $16M to $17M and research contribution revenue of $12M to $14M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $29.67M.
  • The company continues to expect to close 60 to 70 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2022 and COVID-19 revenue to decrease from $9.5M to $3.5M.
  • Separately, the company said on May 5 that it received a notice from Nasdaq for failing to comply with the exchange's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.