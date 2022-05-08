Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) cut the trade-in value for a number of its products this week, including its popular Mac computers, a number of different iPads and Apple Watches.

The move to cut trade-in values comes ahead of Apple's developer conference next month, where it is expected to unveil new versions of its various operating systems and may introduce new Mac computers as well.

The conference, known as WWDC, will remain in an all online format for the third year in a row due to rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as a result of the Omicron subvariants.

For users looking to trade in their Macs, they can get anywhere between $220 for a MacBook at the low end, all the way up to $2,000 for Apple's (AAPL) high-end Mac Pro.

Two of Apple's (AAPL) most laptops, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, have trade-in values up to $400 and $1,000, respectively. That's down from a prior trade-in prices of $490 for the MacBook Air, and $1,350, for the MacBook Pro.

For those looking to trade in their iPads, users can get up to $190 for a standard iPad, up to $200 for an iPad mini, up to $290 for an iPad Air and up to $655 for the high-end iPad Pro.

Previously, users could get up to $200 for an iPad, up to $205 for an iPad mini, up to $335 for an iPad Air and up to $680 for an iPad Pro.

Apple Watch trade-ins have also slightly decreased in value, with users getting up to $50 for the Apple Watch Series 3 all the way up to $150 for the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple (AAPL) has stopped accepting trade-ins for the Apple Watch Series 2, which it previously gave up to $20 in credit for.

Conversely, Apple (AAPL), which recently reported second-quarter results that were aided by strength in its iPhone and services segments, left iPhone trade-in values unchanged.

In March, Apple (AAPL) showed off two new colors of its iPhone 13, a new iPhone SE, iPad Air with M1 chip, a new M1 Ultra chip and a new desktop computer, the MacStudio.

Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to unveil several new products in the coming months, including new iPhones, though some analysts have speculated that recent Covid-related lockdowns in China could impact the timing and production of new Apple (AAPL) devices.

Earlier this week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the interest rate increase by the Federal Open Market Committee and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's press conference "should start [a] bottoming process for the tech sector," with Apple (AAPL) among the firm's top picks.