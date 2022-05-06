Lancaster Colony stock hits 2-year low; Benchmark downgrades to Hold after results
May 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock fell to a 2-year low on Friday after the food product manufacturer posted Q3 results, which led to Benchmark downgrading it to Hold from Buy.
- Analyst Todd Brooks said while pricing actions helped offset inflationary pressures, intra-quarter pressures remain, "making it difficult to gauge the slope and magnitude of gross margin recovery curve into FY23".
- "We are now Hold rated on LANC, as we believe that risk reward is balanced at current levels reflecting the current operating environment," said Brooks.
- LANC reported Q3 EPS of -$0.17 vs. $1.05 in the year-ago period. This included a restructuring and impairment charge for the Bantam Bagels business, which LANC decided to exit due to its underperformance.
- CEO David Ciesinski said there was unprecedented inflation for raw materials and packaging, along with higher freight costs. "The net impact of pricing actions lagged these extraordinary levels of cost inflation," he said.
- Results were also hit by higher labor costs and supply chain disruptions, volatility in demand and severe weather events.
- LANC expects Q4 results to be hit by higher commodity and packaging costs, increased freight and warehousing costs, supply chain challenges, and higher labor costs.
- LANC stock declined 19.5% YTD.