AST SpaceMobile enters $75 million equity facility

May 06, 2022

  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has climbed back near its session high after announcing a $75 million committed equity facility.
  • The company entered a common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley giving the company the right to sell and issue up to $75 million worth of its Class A common stock over 24 months.
  • “This new source of funding is in line with our strategy to maintain regular and diverse access to various capital markets, while preserving our existing balance sheet cash for building our BlueBird production satellites,” says Chief Strategy Officer Scott Wisniewski.
  • After dipping as much as 6% Friday morning, ASTS is up 0.4%.
