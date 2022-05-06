Grid Dynamics jumps 13% after Citi raises PT to $23
May 06, 2022 11:36 AM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Citi Group analyst Ryan Potter raises PT for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN +12.3%) to $23 from $20 and maintains a Buy rating on the shares.
- Higher than expected outlook and 'strong beat across board' are the key diameters as mentioned in the analyst research note.
- He views the Q2 outlook as relatively conservative and sees a good amount of potential upside.
- Dive in quarterly earnings report from the previous day.
- The stock is currently trading at $16.9, and has increased about 18% over the last one year.