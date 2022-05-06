More than 80% of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shareholders voted Friday to reject a climate proposal by activist investor group Follow This to set more rigorous targets for greenhouse gas emissions.

At Occidental's (OXY) annual meeting, shareholders backed the board's recommendation to keep current targets set by the oil company.

The activist proposal called for set short-, medium- and long-term targets to reduce carbon emissions, including those of its customers, in line with the Paris Agreement, but Occidental's (OXY) board opposed the proposal, saying the company already has set 14 specific targets to cut emissions it believes align with the aim of the Paris pact.

Occidental (OXY) has outlined plans to cut emissions from operated assets worldwide by at least 3.68M metric tons/year by 2024, a 13.3% reduction from its 2019 emissions, and has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions from its operations by 2040.

In its first recommendation that disagreed with a major oil company's position that it has Paris-aligned emissions targets, proxy advisory firm ISS had supported the Follow This proposal.