Groupon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (-312.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.29M (-37.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.