Microchip Technology Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.