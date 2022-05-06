Satellite designer and operator Sidus Space (SIDU) stock soared 55% after the company announced a partnership with India’s Dhruva Space.

Shares of the space technology company opened at $3.95, reaching a high of $4.50 before slipping to a low of $2.81. The stock recently changed hands at $3.08, up 55%, at approximately 11:25 a.m. ET.

Earlier Friday, Sidus said that it had signed a memorandum of agreement with Dhruva for the commercialization of space technologies and services. The partnership will also explore collaborations to support space programs in both the US and India.

Sidus went public in late December following an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of around $15M.