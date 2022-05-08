Broadmark Realty Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.11M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRMK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.