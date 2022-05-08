Brighthouse Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (-28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.