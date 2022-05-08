XPO Logistics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-36.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (-32.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.