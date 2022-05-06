Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is pushing higher on Friday after exceeding analyst estimates for its fiscal Q2 profits by a wide margin.

Shares of the St. Louis-based consumer packaged goods company jumped over 7% after the company more than doubled expectations on bottom line numbers, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 against estimates of just $0.10. The results also reflected a beat on revenue expectations by $50 million.

Moving forward, the company also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2022 targets, citing its confidence in counteracting not only geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, but epidemiological issues impacting livestock in the form of a spreading avian flu.

“As the overall economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply chain disruptions, including input availability, are pressuring Post’s supply chains in all segments resulting in missed sales and higher manufacturing costs,” the release acknowledged. “ These factors are improving but expected to persist throughout fiscal year 2022.”

In order to protect margins, Post (POST +7.1%) indicated it has already taken significant “pricing actions in all segments and expects to take further actions to mitigate these inflationary pressures.”

For the quarter reported, gross profits grew by $13.5 million year over year despite a nearly $200 million increase in the cost of goods. As shares gain on Friday, the market appears confident that this level of mitigation is sustainable. It is worth noting that management expectation of consumers’ ability to absorb price increases dovetails well with the forecast offered by its peer in Kellogg’s as well.

Elsewhere, the company noted the completion of its 80.1% interest in BellRing Brands (BRBR) in March.

Read more on the details of the quarter and management commentary on margin-protection strategies.