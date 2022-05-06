Novavax to report Q1 results amid concerns over U.S. nod for COVID-19 vaccine
May 06, 2022 11:56 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.2M (+89.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVAX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock fell ~7%, when it reported results on Feb. 28. It missed on both top and bottom lines.
- Last quarter, the company's net loss skyrocketed 377% to $846.3M from the year-ago period.
- For 2022, Novavax forecast revenue of $4B-$5B vs. $4.49B.
- On Thursday, Novavax submitted a request to the the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to expand the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for use in in adolescents aged 12 years to 17 years.
- Novavax shares have plummeted this year amid concerns over the U.S. regulatory nod and the initial rollout of the company’s COVID-19 shot.
- The company's stock has fallen 60% YTD.
- The FDA in late April said that a group of its vaccine experts would meet on June 07 to discuss the company’s request for the authorization of the protein-based vaccine for use in those aged 18 years older.
- Novavax failed to develop its Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine in time to grab a share of a >$100bn market, but there are plenty of ways to monetise an effective COVID vaccine, believes Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham.