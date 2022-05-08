International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.09B (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.