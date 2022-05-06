Ball downgraded at RBC as earnings seen weighed by multiple headwinds

May 06, 2022 12:07 PM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Beverage

LordRunar/E+ via Getty Images

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) -7% in Friday's trading after RBC Capital downgraded shares to Sector Perform with an $81 price target, cut from $100, citing inflationary cost pressures in EMEA, the suspension of its Russian operations and weakness in Brazil.

"While we still like the beverage can space, we cannot ignore the challenges not in Ball's control over the next several quarters," including $50M in input cost inflation this year due to higher energy and freight/logistics costs, RBC's Arun Viswanathan writes.

The analyst estimates Ball's (BLL) suspension of Russian operations will cause a $100M-$120M annual EBITDA headwind assuming a Q3 exit from the region.

Ball (BLL) earlier reported lower than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues rose 19% Y/Y to $3.72B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.