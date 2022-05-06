Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) fell 8% amid a Q1 revenue miss and after management didn't shed any light on recent reports that the company may be up for sale.

Bloomberg firs reported in February that the company was exploring its options after receiving takeover interest from at least one private equity firm. There was also a Citywire report early last month from that the sale process was down to two private equity firms.

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind wrote on Friday that he saw the odds of a takeout at less than 25% at this point. Thind has an underperform rating and $71 price target on ENV.

"To us, the manner in which mgmt is discussing the business appears to suggest that a sale is not likely despite the most recent report (Citywire) that discussions had been narrowed to two finalists (i.e., Advent and Warburg Pincus)," Thind wrote. "With enough time having passed for due diligence, we believe either the talks have broken down or a deal has been reached but mgmt is waiting to announce it as they do not want to detract from the annual advisor summit, which is next week."

Recall last month, Envestnet may be worth $90-$95/share in potential sale.