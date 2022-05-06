Jefferies Financial CEO's Instagram account hacked; shares dip

May 06, 2022

Hacker using phone

xijian/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) said Friday that its CEO Rich Handler's Instagram account has been hacked. Shares of JEF are dipping 2.2% in afternoon trading amid a broader risk-off day.
  • Any stories related to discounted sales of shares, cryptocurrency donations and traditional donations to Ukraine that appear on the hacked Instagram account are purely false, Jefferies said.
  • The company is working with Meta (FB), the owner of Instagram, to return control of the account to Handler and has asked authorities to investigate the matter.
  • Separately, Jefferies (JEF) previously donated $14.1M to charities supporting Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.
  • Previously, (March 28) Jefferies Q1 results topped the Wall Street expectations.
