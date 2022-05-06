iRhythm Technologies stock gains citing PT raised after reimbursement update, Q1 beat and outlook boost
May 06, 2022 12:08 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock gains after several analysts raised the price target on the stock after its heart rate monitor, ZioXT, received a better reimbursement rate followed by Q1 beat with FY2022 outlook raise.
- The reimbursement rate of $329 to $342 for the Zio XT from a regional Medicare contractor is roughly 50% higher than other regional rates.
- For FY2022, the company expects $410M – $420M in revenue vs. consensus of $410.36M, implying 27% – 30% Y/Y growth vs. prior growth view of 24% – 27%; Gross margin rate is estimated at 68% – 69% vs. prior outlook of 67% – 68%.
- Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch raised the firm's price target to $180 from $175 and maintains a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst views this as a "good quarter, a good reimbursement update," and expects the stock to react positively.
- With new rates of $329 and $342 for codes 93243 and 93247, respectively, the JPMorgan analyst Allen Gong has more confidence in revenue upside in the near term for iRhythm (IRTC) as Medicare volumes that are currently funneled through Novitas at $223 and $233, are shifted to National Government Services in the balance of the year. Gong views the update as a "clear positive" saying it is coupled with "clear momentum" in both XT and AT.
- The analyst has an Overweight rating on with a $183 price target.
- Truist analyst David Rescott maintains a buy rating on the stock with PT increased to $200 from $185.
- Needham & Co raised the target to $179 from $135 and maintains a buy rating on the stock.
- BTIG LLC raised the target on to $180 from $170 and keeps a buy rating on the stock.
- Over the period of one year, IRTC stock has outperformed the broader market index: