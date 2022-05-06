Citius to add overseas sites to Phase 3 trial for antibiotic lock therapy
- Clinical stage pharma company Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announced on Friday that it has selected the clinical research organization (CRO), Biorasi, to assist in the expansion of its Phase 3 Mino-Lok trial to additional sites outside the U.S.
- The pivotal trial is an open-label randomized study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the company’s antibiotic lock therapy Mino-Lok (MLT).
- The plans to add global trial sites will complement the U.S. enrollment of the trial, which is currently underway with the support of the company's lead CRO, Medpace (MEDP), CEO of Citius (CTXR), Leonard Mazur noted.
- The company has refocused its global recruitment efforts after an initial pause due to the pandemic-driven impact on the conduct of non-COVID clinical trials.
- “With the COVID-19 pandemic receding, we believe there is now an opportunity to access additional sites,” Mazur added. The company expects to gather the necessary events to complete the trial by the year-end.
- Last year, Citius (CTXR) announced that an independent data monitoring panel cleared the trial to proceed as planned, following an unblinded data review.